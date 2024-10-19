Northwestern Qatar To Host Public Symposium On Arabic Storytelling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: majlis museum (mm:museum) at Northwestern University in Qatar, in collaboration with global media and educational afikra, will host a public symposium on October 26, 2024, exploring the significance of Arabic storytelling in artificial intelligence, film, and media as part of its fall 2024 programming.

The day-long, multidisciplinary event at Northwestern Qatar's campus in Education City coincides with the ongoing on Arabic titled“The limits of my language are the limits of my world,” curated by Northwestern Qatar alumna Amal Zeyad Ali. The programme will include several panel discussions featuring both local and regional voices, each focusing on a unique theme, as well as two performances and a variety of collateral activities.

The first panel,“Screens and Scripts: The Future of Arabic in Media,” will focus on the evolving role of the Arabic language across various media platforms, from traditional news outlets to modern streaming services and social media channels. Participating speakers include Lebanese director and screenwriter Amanda Abou Abdallah, award-winning filmmaker and Northwestern Qatar associate professor Rana Kazkaz, and producer Hussein Fakhri. They will discuss how Arabic is being adapted to meet the demands of a global audience while preserving its cultural nuances in a conversation moderated by Ibrahim N. Abusharif, associate professor in the Journalism and Strategic Communication Program at Northwestern Qatar.

The second panel,“Algorithms and Alphabets: Advancing Arabic in Technology,” will focus on how Arabic interfaces with emerging technologies.

Nizar Habash, professor of computer science at NYU Abu Dhabi, Salma Elkhaoudi, PhD in anthropology graduate from Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences, and Houda Bouamor, associate teaching professor of information systems at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, will sit down in conversation with Wajdi Zaghouan, associate professor at Northwestern Qatar, to discuss new processing tools for the Arabic language, the challenges of developing culturally and linguistically sensitive AI systems, and the future possibilities for Arabic in the global tech landscape.

In the final panel, Enam Al-Wer, professor in the Department of Language and Linguistics at the University of Essex, Lebanese author Omar Thawabeh, and Layan Abdul Shakoor, founder and creative director at Saudi-based writing and publishing house Mauzoun, will explore the evolving landscape of Arabic publishing.