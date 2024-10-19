Afghanistan Exports Fresh Fruits Worth 31 Million USD In Six Months

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Oct 20 (NNN-ANA) – Afghanistan exported fresh fruits worth 31 million U.S. dollars, over the past six months, spokesman for the of and Commerce, Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, said yesterday.

“The Afghan products were mostly exported to China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, France, Germany, Netherlands, the United States, and Britain,” the private outlet TOLOnews quoted Akhondzada.

Fresh fruits, including apples, figs, pomegranates, grapes, melons, and cherries, are the most popular products exported overseas.

Afghanistan's main export items include fresh and dry fruits, coal, saffron, hand-woven carpets, and precious stones.– NNN-ANA

