MPD Searching For Suspects In Postal Worker Robbery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is searching for two suspects in the robbery of a United States Postal letter carrier in Northeast.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, at approximately 12:10pm, officers from the Sixth District responded to the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast, for a reported robbery. Upon arrival officers discovered that two unknown suspects approached the victim and demanded his property. The suspects implied they were armed. The victim complied and the suspects fled the area.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen below:



Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24161622

