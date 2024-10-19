Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Bahraini King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Prime of Kuwait Ahmad Al-Abdullah sent a cable of condolences on Saturday to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah, expressing his sincere condolences and deepest sympathy over the demise of Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. (end) msa

