Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Bahraini King
10/19/2024 11:58:23 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness Prime Minister of Kuwait sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Saturday to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah, expressing his sincere condolences and deepest sympathy over the demise of Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. (end)
