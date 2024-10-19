Arab League Chief Stands By Lebanon Against Interventions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit stressed on Saturday that the Lebanese has the right to negotiate on behalf of the country for a cease-fire and implementing the UN 1701.

Abulgheit, responding to questions by journalists on Tehran's declaration that it was ready to negotiate with France to implement the resolution, said, "The Arab League's stand is clear in this respect and its decisions stress on Lebanon's full sovereignty."

The league chief affirmed his full support for the statement made by the Lebanese caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, rejecting the Iranian declaration. "There must be no custodianship from any party or exerting pressure or breaching the Lebanese sovereignty and we stand by Lebanon in this regard," he emphasized.

The Lebanese suffering must not be a bargaining chip in any party's hands, he re-stressed. (end)

