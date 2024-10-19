Star Singer Season 9 Grand Finale to Air on October 20 on Asianet Middle East

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) The much-anticipated grand finale of Star Season 9, featuring talented singers who have captured the hearts of audiences throughout the season, will be telecasted on Asianet ME on October 20, starting at 7 PM (GST).

The finalists competing for the grand title include Arvind, Nanda, Disha, Anushree, Balram, and an additional singer selected through audience votes. These six exceptional talents will take the stage for their final performances, aiming to impress both the viewers and an esteemed panel of judges.

Throughout this season’s incredible musical journey, contestants have received invaluable guidance from a distinguished panel, including the legendary KS Chitra, Sithara, Vidhu Pratap, and others. For the grand finale, esteemed playback singers Hariharan and Sujatha Mohan will join the panel to provide expert insights and help crown the ultimate winner.

Adding a touch of glamor to the evening, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will make a special appearance to support the contestants. The night promises to be a spectacle with entertaining performances from popular artists such as Anna Prasad, Biju Kuttan, Binu Adimali, Mavelikara Shaji, Rashmi, and more.

Tune in to the Star Singer Season 9 Grand Finale on Asianet ME on October 20 at 7 PM (GST) and witness the culmination of a thrilling musical season filled with emotion, talent, and stellar performances.

Asianet ME is available on eLife TV – Channel no. 801 and Yupp TV.





