Huawei Showcases HUAWEI WATCH D 2 at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) At GITEX 2024, showcased its newly launched HUAWEI WATCH D 2, the world’s first 24-hour wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) smartwatch. This innovative smartwatch is the result of a decade-long research and development in blood pressure technology, representing significant progress in wrist-based monitoring. First introduced at Huawei's launch event in Barcelona this September, the HUAWEI WATCH D2 is now available in the UAE for AED 1,599.



Visitors flocked to the Huawei booth for the HUAWEI WATCH D 2 demo and free hands-on experience. They were given a detailed walkthrough of the smartwatch's key features and innovations at the presentation area. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the blood pressure monitoring feature as extremely helpful for daily health management.



Huawei and the Dubai Health Innovation and Digital Health team are going to conduct a validation study on the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring technology. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring capabilities using Huawei’s wrist-based wearables.



This sleek and compact smartwatch allows users to monitor their blood pressure wherever they are with just a touch. The watch uses an inflatable airbag to measure blood pressure at certain intervals during the day. Users can set smart reminders for measurements and effortlessly take measurements by simply raising their wrist, with support for various measurement scenarios, including standing, sitting, or reclining. The watch automatically measures blood pressure during sleep with minimal disturbance.



Hypertension is a leading health concern in the UAE. According to the UAE’s national health survey (2017-2018), around 28.8% of adults in the country suffer from high blood pressure, a figure that rises to over 41% for those aged 30-79, according to a recent World Health Organisation report. This condition is a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases, accounting for a significant percentage of premature deaths in the country.



ABPM is recognised as the gold standard for diagnosing and managing hypertension. It is recommended by major health guidelines, including the ISH 2020 Global Hypertension Practice Guidelines, the 2017 ACC/AHA Blood Pressure Guidelines, and the 2018 ESC/ESH Guidelines for the management of Arterial Hypertension.



For those suffering from hypertension, the HUAWEI WATCH D 2 helps them identify their blood pressure circadian rhythms and detect abnormal nighttime blood pressure decline rates. Even for individuals without hypertension, the watch offers valuable insights into their risk profile, allowing them to take proactive steps.



The HUAWEI WATCH D 2 is a transformative tool for millions. It empowers users with real-time, continuous blood pressure monitoring, allowing them to track their health on the go, a step toward better health management. With the increasing prevalence of hypertension, the goal is to provide an accessible tool that empowers individuals to take control of their health.



In addition to ABPM, the HUAWEI WATCH D 2 offers features like Health Glance and Health Community, allowing users to monitor key health indicators and stay up to date about the well-being of their loved ones. This comprehensive health ecosystem provides both users and their families with invaluable tools for long-term health monitoring.





