EU Commissioner for Energy labels any new agreement to maintain Russian gas supplies through Ukraine as “dangerous” option

(MENAFN) The European Union's Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, has labeled any new agreement to maintain Russian supplies through Ukraine as a “dangerous” option. Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the EU's ministers in Luxembourg, Simson asserted that the bloc is well-equipped to endure a winter without Russian gas, with alternative supply routes and ample storage capacity in place.



Simson's remarks come as a critical gas transit agreement between Moscow and Kiev is set to expire at the end of the year. She emphasized, “There are no excuses; the EU can live without this Russian gas. This is a political choice, and a dangerous one.” The European Commission is reportedly prepared for a scenario in which gas transit through Ukraine ceases entirely.



According to the State of the Energy Union Report released last month, imports from “trusted partners” such as Norway and the United States have risen significantly, allowing the EU to achieve its goal of filling gas storage to 90% capacity by August—well ahead of the November 1 deadline. However, Simson acknowledged that as of June 2024, Russian gas still constituted 18% of the EU’s imports, a decrease from 45% three years ago.



Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the EU has prioritized reducing its dependence on Russian energy. This shift has been catalyzed by sanctions against Moscow and incidents such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which drastically reduced Russian gas flows to Europe.



Despite the EU's efforts, some member states, including Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Italy, continue to rely on Russian pipeline gas. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently stated that Brussels' decision to shun Russian energy has adversely affected the EU's economic growth.



The existing five-year transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by the EU, is set to expire on December 31. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky indicated that Kiev would not seek to extend the deal. Instead, he suggested that Ukraine could facilitate gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU, thereby replacing Russian gas.



As the EU navigates its energy strategy amid geopolitical tensions, the approach to Russian gas supplies remains a contentious and pivotal issue, shaping both economic and political landscapes across the bloc.

MENAFN19102024000045015687ID1108796985