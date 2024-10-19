HMC Receives Green And Sustainable Medical Laboratories Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Laboratory and Pathology (DLMP) has received the Green and Sustainable Medical Laboratories certification from the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM). This recognition makes HMC's laboratories the first in the Middle East and outside Europe to achieve this prestigious certification.

HMC's DLMP has previously achieved several international accreditations, including thosefrom the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), the Joint Commission International (JCI), and the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI). To further build on this strong foundation, HMC's DLMP pursued the Green Labs certification, aligning with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, Chairperson of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at HMC, proudly announced that the Green Labs certification has been awarded to all the major specialties within HMC's laboratories, including the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory, Microbiology Laboratory, Hematology Laboratories, Anatomic Pathology Laboratory, Immunology Laboratories, Cellular Therapy Laboratories, Diagnostic Genomics Laboratories, and Transfusion Medicine Services.

Dr. AlKuwari added:“Qatar is making great strides in implementing environmentally friendly and sustainable policies across all levels of society, aiming for a healthy and sustainable environment. Every healthcare organization should contribute to a sustainable healthcare system and environmentally-friendly services, ensuring that resources are used efficiently from ecological, social, and economic perspectives, while providing high-quality services to patients.”

The Green Labs certification criteria included the management of hazardous chemicals, energy efficiency, waste management, and water management. To support this initiative, a multidisciplinary team was formed from various HMC support and operational departments, including Hospitality, Environmental Services, Health Facilities Planning, Engineering, and Supply Chain Management. A sustainability committee was also established to ensure continuity and monitor progress in this initiative.

The European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM) is leading the laboratory medicine community toward carbon neutrality in line with the European Green Deal Investment Plan (EGD), also known as the Sustainable Europe Investment Plan, which aims to make Europe the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050. As part of this goal, the EFLM established the“Green Labs” certification to help transform clinical laboratories into safe and sustainable spaces by reducing their harmful environmental impact and taking steps to minimize the use of energy, water, and hazardous chemicals, as well as reducing waste without compromising the quality of healthcare.

The green initiatives implemented by HMC's DLMP are primarily aimed at improving daily practices and optimizing the use of resources. Achieving this certification serves as confirmation and recognition that HMC is taking this matter seriously and is working transparently and responsibly to implement best practices.