NIS Marks World Students' Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Noble International School (NIS) celebrated World Students' Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, renowned aerospace scientist and a former president of India. The day showcased the talents and enthusiasm of the students. In his message, principal Shibu Abdul Rasheed, emphasised the significance of the day by remembering the great services rendered by Dr Kalam to the nation and the world. He also highlighted the importance of education in shaping the future and encouraged students to strive for excellence. The programme was led by vice principals Jayamon Joy, Robin K Jose, Shihabudheen M, and heads of sections.

