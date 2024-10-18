PM Meloni: Italy Works For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Visiting Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni affirmed on Friday that her country is exerting efforts to help reach a permanent ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Speaking in a joint news with Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Meloni said she discussed with the Lebanese Premier the need to end any military presence South of the Litani River except for the Lebanese and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Meloni underlined the need to upgrade the Lebanese army and security forces' capabilities to carry out their duties in collaboration with local authorities.

She stated that Italy unequivocally rejects attacks against the UNIFIL. She also called for allowing the UN peacekeeping forces to full its mission in Lebanon in cooperation with the Lebanese army.

In addition, Meloni said Italy is working on mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon.

After the eruption of military escalation, Italy hastily approved sending humanitarian and relief aid worth 70 million euros to the displaced people in Lebanon and their hosts, she elaborated.

Meanwhile, Mikati said he discussed with Meloni the close and historical bilateral relations between Lebanon and Italy, in addition to issues of common interest regarding the Middle East region.

"Then, we discussed the ongoing war in the south. We reiterated that the diplomatic solution must take precedence over war, violence and destruction, and is represented first and foremost by Israel's full commitment to a ceasefire, adherence to international legitimacy, full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and an end to violations of Lebanese sovereignty," he noted.

Mikati said he confirmed to Meloni that there is no priority above a ceasefire, and the protection of civilians, the towns and villages.

Lebanon is committed to fully implementing all international resolutions related to it, especially Resolution 1701, he said.

He expressed readiness to reinforce the army's presence in the South to carry out its duties in full, in cooperation with UNIFIL forces.

Mikati further stressed Lebanon's gratitude and appreciation to Italy for its significant and permanent contribution to the UNIFIL forces.

This demonstrates Italy's commitment to Lebanon's safety, stability and the preservation of its territorial integrity.

Lebanon, which abides by international legitimacy, rejects Israel's threat to, and attacks on, UNIFIL that constitute a flagrant coup against international legitimacy, he stated.

Mikati indicated this requires everyone to stand together against this blatant encroachment on the role of UNIFIL and its great mission of standing by Lebanon and the Lebanese.

"In addition, we underlined the need to speed up the election of a new president of the republic to start the required economic reform workshop and the wheel of economic recovery with the support of Lebanon's friends in the world," he said.

Furthermore, Meloni discussed with Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri field and political developments on regional and international levels, in addition to humanitarian situations of those displaced due to military confrontations.

Meloni's visit to Lebanon aims to meet with Lebanese officials, in light of the Israeli occupation on Lebanon, and to reassure about her country's force participating in UNFIL after being attacked repeatedly by Israeli occupation forces. (end)

