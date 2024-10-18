Uzbekistan And Qatar Noted The Potential For Expanding The Scale Of Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On October 17, a round table was held in Tashkent between the Minister of Investment, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari. The event played an important role in strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Qatar, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the Uzbek side noted positive trends in the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Large Qatari companies are already successfully implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan in such areas as energy, road infrastructure, logistics and tourism.

It is reported that the significant untapped potential for increasing the number and scale of joint projects in key sectors of the economy was highlighted. In particular, we are talking about agriculture, the food and textile industries, mining and metallurgical sectors, energy and petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, as well as the privatization program. The readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the implementation of new initiatives was expressed.

The Qatari side highly appreciated Uzbekistan's efforts to create favorable conditions for investors and confirmed its readiness to actively participate in all discussed projects.

At the end of the round table, bilateral documents were signed, including an agreement on the opening of a Qatar Dynasty Jet representative office in Uzbekistan, as well as contracts for the export of agricultural and food products between Qatari companies Al Mai Trading, High Com Global Trading and Uzbek Millmax Trading and Turan as.