Uzbekistan And Qatar Noted The Potential For Expanding The Scale Of Joint Projects
10/18/2024 12:03:14 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
On October 17, a round table was held in Tashkent between the
Minister of Investment, industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz
Kudratov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, sheikh Muhammad Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari. The
event played an important role in strengthening economic ties
between Uzbekistan and Qatar, Azernews
reports.
According to the information, the Uzbek side noted positive
trends in the development of trade, economic and investment
cooperation. Large Qatari companies are already successfully
implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan in such areas as
energy, road infrastructure, logistics and tourism.
It is reported that the significant untapped potential for
increasing the number and scale of joint projects in key sectors of
the economy was highlighted. In particular, we are talking about
agriculture, the food and textile industries, mining and
metallurgical sectors, energy and petrochemicals, healthcare and
pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, as well as the
privatization program. The readiness to provide comprehensive
support at all stages of the implementation of new initiatives was
expressed.
The Qatari side highly appreciated Uzbekistan's efforts to
create favorable conditions for investors and confirmed its
readiness to actively participate in all discussed projects.
At the end of the round table, bilateral documents were signed,
including an agreement on the opening of a Qatar Dynasty Jet
representative office in Uzbekistan, as well as contracts for the
export of agricultural and food products between Qatari companies
Al Mai Trading, High Com Global Trading and Uzbek Millmax Trading
and Turan as.
