Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Hosts 7Th Annual "Birthday Pawty" Adoption Event At Charleston Animal Society

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook LPT Realty is proud to announce the 7th annual Birthday "Pawty," a heartwarming event that has become a cherished tradition in the community. In celebration of Jeff Cook's birthday, the real estate firm will once again sponsor 100 pet adoptions at the Charleston Animal Society from October 19th through October 25th, offering families a chance to welcome a new furry friend into their homes, free of adoption fees.

This year's Birthday Pawty comes at a crucial time for the Charleston Animal Society and other local shelters. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which recently swept through the Carolinas, shelters are struggling to manage an influx of displaced pets. The devastation caused by the storm has left many animals without homes, and local shelters are overwhelmed by the urgent need to care for these animals. By sponsoring 100 adoptions, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty aims to provide relief to the shelters and give these pets a chance to find their forever homes, while bringing joy to families in the community.

The Charleston Animal Society is home to a variety of pets in need, including dogs, cats, and even smaller animals like bunnies, all eager to find loving families. The adoption process is simple, and during the Birthday Pawty, adoption fees will be waived for the first 100 adoptions, courtesy of Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Each adoption includes vaccinations, spay/neuter services, microchipping, and a wellness check to ensure that pets are healthy and ready for their new homes.

Those interested in adopting are encouraged to visit the Charleston Animal Society from October 19th through October 25th to meet the pets available for adoption. If you're unable to adopt but still wish to support, donations to the Charleston Animal Society are always welcome to help care for animals in need.

