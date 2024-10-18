Argentina Achieves Tenth Consecutive Month Of Trade Surplus

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, expert research strategist at Pepperstone.

"Argentina continues to show positive signs in its foreign trade, with the new September trade balance report expected to mark the tenth consecutive month of surplus. According to estimates, the trade surplus would reach $1.276 billion, consolidating a total of over $16 billion so far this year. This result reflects the impact of the economic policies of Javier Milei's government, which has emphasized strengthening exports as a way to stabilize the economy.

The growth in exports, primarily driven by agribusiness, mining, and hydrocarbons, has been key to the sustainability of this surplus. The Incentives for Large Investments Regime (RIGI) has also favored oil and gas exports, contributing significantly to this positive outlook. Despite a slight increase in imports, they remain significantly lower compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting a moderate recovery in domestic demand.

For Argentina, this trade surplus is good news, as it not only reduces pressure on the Argentine peso, but it could also have a stabilizing effect on the runaway inflation that has plagued the economy in recent years. The inflow of foreign currency generated by exports provides some relief for the local currency, which could help control the devaluations that have undermined confidence in the peso.

The Milei government sees this data as an opportunity to continue building a narrative of economic recovery, something vital amid the challenges facing the country. However, while the surplus is a step in the right direction, long-term sustainability will depend on broader, structural reforms that strengthen domestic productivity and macroeconomic stability."

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.