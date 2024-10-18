Arab, International Media Highlight Amir's Speech

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Arab and international outlets paid significant attention to the sublime speech delivered by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 53rd annual session, highlighting the most important topics addressed in the speech, including the war on Gaza and Lebanon.

In this regard, Arab media outlets, including Saudi Arabia's Asharq News TV, Lebanon's Al Jadeed, Al Mayadeen, and NBN, covered His Highness's speech with great interest, and highlighted his condemnation of the air strikes and military operations unleashed by the Israeli occupation forces against Lebanon, and the displacement of more than a million Lebanese.

They added that His Highness considered in his speech that the way for de-escalation against Lebanon is to stop the war on Gaza, as he said:“We have warned against this dangerous escalation of the Israeli aggression, which is snowballing day after day, and of its repercussions on neighbouring countries and the region. The easiest and safest way for de-escalation on the border with Lebanon was to stop the war of extermination in Gaza which is demanded by the majority of humanity.”

The Arab media also highlighted the Amir's speech regarding way for de-escalation on the border with Lebanon and to stop the war of extermination in Gaza, and his confirmation that the Palestinian cause will remain at the forefront of Qatar's priorities, noting His Highness's confirmation that after all this spree of killing and destruction, Israel will have no choice but to comply with the two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy, and for the Palestinian people to obtain all their legitimate rights.

International media outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC Arabic), France 24 Arabic, and the Russian Sputnik News Agency, highlighted excerpts from His Highness's speech as he said:“Israel has deliberately decided to expand the aggression to carry out the pre-planned plots in other locations, such as the West Bank and Lebanon because it sees that as an opportunity to do so,” while referring to His Highness' call for an end to the aggression against Lebanon and for the implementation of international resolutions.

They also reviewed Qatar's position towards the tragic situation in Palestine and Lebanon, when His Highness the Amir said in his speech:“The Palestinian cause remains at the forefront of our priorities. A year has passed since the beginning of the brutal aggression against our kindreds in Gaza and the West Bank; a year of destruction and genocide under the continued inactivity and failure of the international community to stop this ugly war that breached all values that unite humanity, as well as international conventions, norms, and religious canons,” stressing that“Israel, which is taking advantage of the international community's inaction, the paralysis of its institutions and the frustration of its resolutions in order to implement dangerous settlement plans in the West Bank, has embroiled in expanding its aggression to Lebanon.”

The media noted that the Amir called on the international community to stop the Israeli aggression on Palestine and Lebanon.

