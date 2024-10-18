Jaipur To Be Developed As A Sports Hub: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Oct 18 (IANS) Continuing the investor outreach in the UK ahead of 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024, Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma held meetings with several British firms and participated in the 'Rising Rajasthan' Investor roadshow in London on Friday.

In a bid to support the sports culture in the state, the delegation had a productive discussion with the officials of Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd, owner of the Rajasthan Royals team at London's Lord's Cricket Ground.

The company exchanged an MoU with the delegation to develop the city of Jaipur as a sports hub accompanied by facilities like a stadium, sports training hub, sports medicine, other sports facilities etc.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said:“Our efforts to make Jaipur a sports hub has got a big boost today. For this, we have signed an MoU with the officials of Royal Multisport Private Limited, the owner company of Rajasthan Royals cricket team, at Lord's Cricket Stadium today. Under this, the stadium and other infrastructure will also be developed to promote sports inside Jaipur.”

The delegation met with the officials of a number of UK-based firms from the health, renewable energy, sports, capital investment, EV, advanced manufacturing, food processing, fintech and renewable energy sectors and innovation sectors.

Earlier, the delegation also unveiled the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 - the flagship investment promotion scheme of the state before the investors, announcing new incentives for IT, Power, and Logistics sectors and new additions to the list of sunrise sectors.

Notably, the delegation also exchanged investment MoUs with the Indo-UK Institute of Health, Hindustan Silicon Resources Ltd, and ReNew Power in the respective sectors of Bio-medical waste treatment, defence, sports and renewable energy (solar/wind/hybrid and storage).

Speaking at the 'Rising Rajasthan' investor roadshow, the Chief Minister said:“We are eager to work closely with British companies to enhance Rajasthan's manufacturing capabilities. We have an ambitious target of doubling Rajasthan's economy from $180 billion to $350 billion in the next five years and the world-renowned expertise of UK-based firms in sectors such as automotive, Electric Vehicles (EV), Design and Advanced Manufacturing can prove immensely beneficial not only to Rajasthan but the whole of India.”