(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CANCEL YOUR IMPRISONMENT

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patricia Cunningham Arps, a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, is set to release her powerful new "CANCEL" YOUR IMPRISONMENT: Uncovering the Abuse of Power. This book sheds light on the harrowing abuse of power that women face, particularly within trusted relationships. Patricia's own experience with sexual exploitation by her pastor serves as the foundation for this raw and eye-opening narrative.In "CANCEL" YOUR IMPRISONMENT, Patricia reflects on her past and the traumatic manipulation she endured. Initially believing herself to be at fault, she now empowers other women to break free from their psychological imprisonment. The book seeks to raise awareness, dispel guilt, and help women reclaim their strength after falling victim to powerful men."Women no longer have to bear the weight of guilt, shame, and isolation," says Patricia. "This book will equip victims with the knowledge and courage to escape toxic relationships and rise above past trauma."Patricia's hope is that "CANCEL" YOUR IMPRISONMENT will serve as both a beacon of hope and a call to action, inspiring women to recognize their inner strength, seek justice, and embrace the healing process with renewed confidence. Whether you are a survivor of abuse or a supporter seeking to better understand and aid loved ones in their recovery, this book provides an invaluable roadmap to freedom, healing, and personal empowerment.Please note that the publishing date for the book is yet to be decided.About Patricia ArpsPatricia Arps is a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor with Total Life Counseling Dallas. She is also affiliated with WWLGW, Inc., a nonprofit organization supporting women affected by exploitation and abuse. For counseling support, contact Total Life Counseling Dallas at 469-757-5215 ( )For more information about Patricia Arps and "CANCEL" YOUR IMPRISONMENT, media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please get in touch with her at:Patricia C. Arps, MS, LPCA, CRCEmail: ...Office: 940-999-1186

Patricia C. Arps

Total Life Counseling

214-636-2698

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.