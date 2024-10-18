Ukrainian Paratroopers Eliminate Platoon Of Russian Marines In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed three enemy armored personnel carriers and about 30 servicemen of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the Kursk region as a result of a several-hour battle.

The Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the of Ukraine reported this on , publishing the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, first, the defenders damaged the first armored personnel carrier of the Russians with an attack drone , after which they destroyed it with an accurate tank shot.

The second APC of the invaders came into view of the operator of the Javelin anti-tank missile system, and was destroyed with a single shot.

Inregion, property of 5 churches transferred to local religious communities for safekeeping

The third APC of the Russian marines was blown to pieces after hitting a mine prepared by paratroopers on its way.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Vovchansk direction, border guards used FPV drones to destroy two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian invaders.

Photo: screenshot from the video