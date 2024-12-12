Ahead Of PM Modi's Prayagraj Visit, Security Beefed Up

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Security has been tightened ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Multi-layer security has been put in place at various points, especially around the spots the PM is visiting.

PM Modi will visit and inspect development works for Mahakumbh Mela 2025. He will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,500 crore at Prayagraj.

PM Modi will offer prayers at the sacred Sangam Nose and visit iconic sites like Akshay Vat and Lete Hanuman Temple.

During his visit, PM Modi will also launch the 'Sahayak' chatbot, designed to assist visitors during the Mahakumbh. The chatbot, alongside other projects, is expected to make the event more organised and accessible while strengthening Prayagraj's identity as a cultural and spiritual hub.

As part of the itinerary, PM Modi will reach Prayagraj at around 12.15 p.m. and perform 'puja' and 'darshan' at the Sangam Nose.

After this, he will perform puja at Akshay Vat Vriksh followed by darshan and puja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop.

At around 1.30 p.m., he will undertake a walkthrough of the Mahakumbh exhibition site. Then, he will head to launch multiple development projects at Prayagraj. The slew of projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include various projects for Mahakumbh 2025.

It includes rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads.

All this will give impetus to the city's infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity.

PM Modi will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to the river Ganga, which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river.

He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

The Prime Minister is further slated to inaugurate major temple corridors which include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others.

The PM will address a public meeting around 2 p.m.