Aqib Javed Named Pakistan's Interim Red-Ball Coach As Gillespie Resigns

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Dec 13 (IANS) Jason Gillespie, who was appointed as Pakistan's Test team head coach in April this year, stepped down from his role.

Following Gillespie's resignation, the Pakistan Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Test team.

In Gillespie's last assignment as the Pakistan head coach, the team overcame a 1-0 deficit to emerge victorious in a three-Test series against England at home in October.

Pakistan are currently contesting a three-match T20I series against the Proteas, which will be followed by as many ODIs. The two-Test series will begin thereafter at the Centurion on Boxing Day.

Aqib's first assignment as red-ball head coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour.

The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

Pakistan, who are out of contention for a spot in next year's WTC Final, currently placed seventh in the ICC World Test Championship points table, have four more Tests remaining in the ongoing cycle.

While South Africa, currently occupying the top spot in the points table, have emerged as a frontrunner for the summit clash following the recent 2-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka at home.