Prez Murmu Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Parliament Attack On 13Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday morning, paid heartfelt tribute to the personnel who laid down their lives to safeguard the Parliament, as the day marks 13 years since it was attacked by terrorists.

Taking to X, the President expressed,“I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us.”

In a gesture of gratitude to and their families, who are a constant source of support in challenging circumstances, she said,“The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families.”

“On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror,” the President concluded.

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists, along with their set of arms, drove into the Parliament in a car that bore fake labels of the Home Ministry and Parliament. The terrorists carried AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades.

This act resulted in the deaths of six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener. The security forces had gunned down all five terrorists.

About 40 minutes prior to the incident, both Houses of Parliament had been adjourned. More than 100 people, including major politicians and officials, were inside the parliament building at the time of the attack. Home Minister L. K. Advani and Minister of State for Defence Harin Pathak were also believed to have still been inside the building during the attack.

Indian authorities held Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed accountable for the attack, although LeT denied involvement. Following this incident, there were increased tensions between India and Pakistan, which resulted in a standoff between the two nations.