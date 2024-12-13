Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History Whose Fortune Exceeded $ 400 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, has become the first
person in history to have a net worth surpassing $400 billion,
according to Bloomberg, Azernews reports .
The final push towards this milestone came from the sale of
SpaceX shares, which boosted Musk's net worth by approximately $50
billion, bringing it to $439.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg
Billionaires Index.
Forbes, however, currently estimates Musk's fortune at $367.5
billion, where he still holds the top spot in the magazine's
billionaire ranking.
Bloomberg highlights that at the end of 2022, Musk's wealth had
shrunk by more than $200 billion. However, it began to rebound,
with a significant surge following Donald Trump's victory in the US
elections.
Tesla's shares rose by around 65 percent, fueled by the
expectation that Trump would simplify the regulatory environment
for self-driving cars and reverse tax incentives for electric
vehicles. Reuters noted that such policies would likely harm
Tesla's growing competitors more than the company itself.
Musk's other venture, SpaceX, is now valued at $350 billion,
making it the most valuable private startup in the world, according
to Bloomberg.
After Trump's election win, he announced that Musk and
billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for president in the
Republican primaries, would lead a new US government department
dedicated to efficiency.
During the election campaign, Musk became a "significant figure"
in Trump's inner circle, assisting with campaign financing,
spending considerable time with the former president, and,
according to media reports, influencing his personnel decisions.
NBC also reported that Musk was frequently at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
residence in Florida following the election, a presence that
reportedly began to irritate some members of Trump's team.
