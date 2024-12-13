عربي


Several Russian Strategic Bombers Take Off In Russia Overnight Friday - Ukraine's Air Force

12/13/2024 12:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A take-off of Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which may carry cruise missiles, was recorded in Russia's north.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform learned.

"The take-off of several Tu-95MS from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, the Russian Federation) has been recorded. Follow our updates, do not ignore air alerts," the post on social media says.

Tu-95MS strategic bombers may carry cruise missiles targeting Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of November 28, Russia launched yet another massive attack on Ukraine's power system. Air defense forces shot down 76 incoming cruise missiles and three guided missiles, as well as 35 drones.

UkrinForm

