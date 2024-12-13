Committed To Providing Every Facility To Devotees At Maha Kumbh, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has said the is committed to providing every facility to the devotees visiting Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh.

Ahead of his visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, PM Modi said that he will take stock of the works related to the Maha Kumbh and also inaugurate and launch multiple development projects.

"Along with making the Maha Kumbh of faith divine and grand, we are committed to providing every facility to the devotees. In this connection, today after darshan and puja in Prayagraj, I will take stock of the development work related to the Maha Kumbh. During this time I will also get the opportunity to inaugurate many projects," (translated) PM Modi wrote on his X handle in Hindi.

As per the official statement, the PM will at around 12.15 p.m. perform 'puja' and 'darshan' at Sangam Nose in Prayagraj. Thereafter at around 12.40 p.m., the Prime Minister will perform puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh followed by darshan and puja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop.

At around 1.30 p.m., he will undertake a walkthrough of the Mahakumbh exhibition site. Thereafter, at around 2 p.m., he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5.500 crore at Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate various projects for Maha Kumbh 2025. It will include rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in the city.

In line with his commitment towards Swachh and Nirmal Ganga, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river.

He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

PM Modi will inaugurate major temple corridors which will include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others. These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.