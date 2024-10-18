GM Arjun Erigaisi Clinches WR Chess Masters Title, Closes In On 2800 Rating

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi relied on his strong analytical skills and quick decision-making to beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France to clinch the WR Chess Masters 2024 title in London.

The final of the 16-player strong knockout was decided via Armageddon after both the classical games ended in draws.

The competition followed a bidding Armageddon format in which the player bids how much time they are willing to give up from 10 minutes to play black. Arjun bid six minutes 58 seconds as against 7:48 of Vachier-Lagrave and hence needed just a draw with black to win.

But Arjun, who is managed by MGD1, went for the kill when he saw a chance for a win and wrapped up the title in style to pocket a cash prize of 20,000 Euros and 27.84 FIDE circuit points.

The 21-year-old, who played a very important role in India's first Olympiad gold by winning nine and drawing two games last month, had breezed through the earlier rounds in the competition without being taken to Armageddon in any of the matches. He had defeated his Olympiad teammates Praggnanandhaa in the semifinals and Vidit Gujarathi in the earlier rounds.

His French opponent, on the other hand, had won three Armageddon enroute to the final and Arjun understandably pushed for victory with white pieces in the classical game.

But once he realised that victory was elusive, he quickly opted for a draw and his Armageddon strategy was spot on.

The tournament also followed an unique time control format for classical games in which a player will get 60 minutes for the first 30 moves, then 30 minutes for the next 20 moves and then 30 minutes for the remaining moves, ensuring that each match game is over in four hours.

“I am happy that I could adapt to the new format well and win the tournament,” said Arjun.

Arjun's performance in London saw him achieve a live rating of 2796.1 and he will now look to cross the 2800 mark at the European Cup which starts from October 20.