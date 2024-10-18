Alternative Products Expo To Showcase Tradeshow At Houston
Date
10/18/2024
Cultivators, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, traders, and
enthusiasts,
are invited to attend the Alternative Products expo being held June 20-22, 2024, at the George R. Brown Center, in Houston.
With
its dynamic vibe of food, culture, art, and pulsating nightlife, Houston is the perfect venue for the Alternative Products Expo.
The Altpro Expo in Houston is hosted by USA CBD Expo, America's leading CBD and Hemp Expo event organizers. Over recent years, they have expanded to include the full alternative products range ecosystem. Organized by ZJ Events, the Expo caters to the industry's...
