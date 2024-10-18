UNIFIL: Israeli Occupation's Attacks Violates Resolution 1701, Int'l Humanitarian Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- UNIFIL Spokesperson and Chief of Strategic Communications and Public Information Andrea Tenenti, on Friday, stressed "the deliberated targeting of peacekeepers in Beirut by Israeli forces are violation of UN Security Council 1701 and international humanitarian law".

Speaking from Beirut during a press held in Geneva Tenenti confirmed that Israeli occupation forces carried out five against UNIFIL sites resulting in several injuries among the peacekeepers.

He reported that Israeli forces entered one of UNIFIL's local and stayed for 45 minutes destroying cameras communications systems and menacing peacekeepers sheltering bunkers with drone.

Tenenti reiterated that the peacekeepers remain steadfast in their positions despite repeated attacks by Israeli forces and stressed the importance of UNIFIL's role in maintaining peace in the region.

Tenenti stated that UNIFIL field commanders continue to act rationally even if they have the right to defend themselves in case of real threat stressing the need to avoid ulterior deterioration of the situation in the region.

He also emphasized UNIFIL's efforts to de-escalate tensions provide humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians. (end)

imk













MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108794306