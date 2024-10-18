This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the latest consumer surveys, hurricane relief efforts and more.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Most consumers (81%) say they trust their local pharmacist and 83% say their pharmacist's recommendations are important to them, according to the Rx Report: Transforming Community Pharmacy to Make Healthier Happen Together.The new plan, for self-insured clients, works to further reduce costs, improve health outcomes and simplify the health care experience through a differentiated approach to health care coverage.BayCare Health System has partnered with the federal government to establish the first Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) in the state of Florida after two recent hurricanes. The DMAT will increase West Central Florida's access to emergency care after the region was devastated by massive storms."Earlier this year, Elanco launched a bold mission to save 1 million puppies from parvovirus by 2030. I'm proud that in the first year, thousands of puppies have been saved as a result of the Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody, including Cookie, Mono and Luna, to name a few," said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health.Ninety-four percent of consumers want virtual health, yet nearly 50% of health systems are providing the same or fewer virtual visits compared to two years ago, according to Deloitte's report.The world leader in premium nutrition and lifestyle products donated approximately 64,000 of its meal replacement shakes–valued at nearly $225,000-to Convoy of Hope to support those affected by the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.For the millions of Americans living with chronic inflammatory conditions like psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, which can be painful and can have a significant impact on quality of life, emotional well-being, and self-image, IMULDOSA has the potential to be an affordable treatment option that provides similar benefits to the current standard of care.This past week at the World Health Summit, the WHO Foundation announced a multi-year commitment of USD 50 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) for its work in 2025-2028, which it estimates will save 40 million lives.The donation will aid community-based organizations in regions heavily impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The response efforts will include the distribution of emergency food, water and shelter supplies, provision of medical care and mental health resources, transportation for displaced individuals and families, housing and infrastructure rebuilding and more.The new research shows that from a young age, a person's BMI is strongly correlated with their genetics, as measured using polygenic risk scores (PRS). The influence of genetics on BMI becomes more pronounced into young adulthood and middle age.Researchers at NYU Langone Health found it is just as safe and effective for people with HIV in need of kidney transplantation to get their organ from donors who are also HIV positive as it is from donors who are not infected with the virus.Together, the two organizations are designing an innovative healthcare supply chain resiliency solution built on Microsoft 365 and powered by Azure AI that is easy to navigate, predictive and secure. The solution will aim to leverage AI-generated insights to save time, headaches and hassle while eliminating onerous technology implementation through integrated inventory management.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With the international health campaign in full swing, patient-focused organizations and non-profits reported on their efforts to fight the disease.

Here are a few of the week's big releases:



Breastcancer Survey Reveals Severe Side Effects and Gaps in Long-Term Care Discussions for Breast Cancer Patients

Reducing Breast Cancer Risk Through Proactive Genetic Screening

Virginia Cancer Specialists Reveals New Brand Direction for Their Comprehensive Breast Center, Expansion of High-Risk Breast Clinic, and New Hope-Inspired Slogan in Honor of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Team IEHP Raises $25,000 for Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk Hoag Joins Hospitals, Researchers and Patients Worldwide to Declare Global Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 15th

