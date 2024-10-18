Sri Lanka Withdraws Flood Warnings Related To Two Main Rivers

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Oct 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Irrigation Department on Friday withdrew flood warnings issued on October 11 for areas around the two main rivers of Kelani and Attanagalu Oya in the South Asian country.

The department said in a statement that it has been constantly monitoring the changes in the rainfall conditions across the country and the changes in the water levels of major rivers, Xinhua news agency reported.

All the arrangements have been made to issue prior warnings and information about flood situations as necessary, the department said. It reported the water levels of the main rivers as normal at the moment.

Sri Lanka was hit by heavy rain in recent days with over 100,000 people being displaced.

Earlier on October 14, three persons died due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, according to the latest update by the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC said Sri Lanka started experiencing heavy rain on October 7, and as of Monday morning, 134,484 people belonging to 34,492 families have been displaced by rain-triggered disasters in 12 districts across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka's irrigation department has warned of floods further near seven places of five main rivers.

According to the country's meteorology department, heavy showers above 100 mm were supposed to occur in some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.