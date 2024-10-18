Zelensky In Brussels Calls For Necessity Of Decisive, Unified Action To Prevent Putin From Gaining Strength
10/18/2024 2:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers in Brussels on October 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said it is necessary to act decisively and in unity to prevent Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin from strengthening and fueling the war further.
President Zelensky said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Right now, we must act decisively and in unity to prevent Putin from gaining strength and further fueling the war. Weapons and equipment for our warriors, air defense systems, long-range capabilities, and – crucially – strengthening our defense industry through appropriate investments, along with implementing financial aid agreements,” he posted.
According to him, these are all critical steps to enhancing the protection and security of people and countries.
“Only through joint pressure on Russia, using all available means and tools, can we achieve our goal of a real and just peace as quickly as possible,” Zelensky stressed.
As Ukrinform previously reported, speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on October 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is defending itself against Russian aggression and is already contributing to European security, so it deserves to become the 33rd member of the alliance.
Photo: President's Office
