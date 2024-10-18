Another 245 People Evacuated From Two Districts Of Kharkiv Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 245 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova districts of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“The mandatory evacuation of residents of the Kupiansk and Borova districts is ongoing in the region. Almost 245 people, including 29 children, arrived at one of the logistics centers overnight. It is here that all people are provided with first aid - hot meals, clothes, medical care, and psychological support. Everyone, without exception, receives assistance,” he said.

The volunteer sector of the Kharkiv region, including 17 non-governmental organizations, in coordination with the regional administration, is involved in the evacuation of people from the left bank of the Kupiansk district.

The police, the State Emergency Service, the civil protection services of the regional administration, and international partners are also involved.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Oleh Syniehubov said that the area of active hostilities is expanding in the Kupiansk sector, and residents are advised to evacuate.

