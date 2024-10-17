Ross Lifescience (RLS) Enters Partnership With Yanco To Launch Innovative Pest Control Solutions In Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Yanco will leverage Ross Lifescience's E-BASTTM to launch products to residential customers in European markets

.Plant essential oil based baits, first of its kind, for ants and cockroaches



Ross Lifescience (RLS) which is developing essential oil-based platform, E-BASTTM for the pest control and markets has entered into a strategic agreement with Yanco Ltd. UK (Yanco), a leading and supplier of innovative and affordable insect repellent and insecticide products for residential markets in Europe and globally.



Through this new collaboration, RLS will manufacture and supply its patented E-BASTTM products to Yanco for the European residential market. Successful cost-effective and large-scale production of these products would expedite RLS's go-to-market timeline for its latest green based solutions. To achieve this, Yanco will use their knowledge of the European residential market by working with their customer base to explore an appropriate product range, chart out a path to meet regulatory requirements and launch the products.



“We are committed to bringing innovative effective green solutions of essential oils and plant-based chemistries. We will leverage the power of E-BASTTM technology to support crop care and household insecticide markets globally. As regulatory challenges continue to remain high, especially in Europe for conventional chemistries, this technology will provide greater flexibility to the stakeholders in pest management markets,” said Mr. A. Mahendran, Chairman of RLS.



“Yanco is delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Ross Life Science and are excited about the potential for the E- BAST range of products. We look forward to presenting this technology to our European customer base, and are excited about the opportunities that this will present” said Mr. G. Smith, Managing Director of Yanco Ltd.



E-BASTTM technology utilizes a proprietary blend of essential oils, designated as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) by the US FDA. In a first of its kind application of this technology, RLS has developed baits for cockroach and ant control, as well as vaporizers for outdoor mosquito management with a goal that it would play a complementary role in the pest control industry which is looking for effective bio-based solutions as opposed to the existing conventional chemistries.



About RLS

Ross Lifescience (RLS) established in 2008 in Pune, India, specializes in development and evaluation of products, utilized in pest management and household insecticides. With 137 employees, RLS is one of the fastest growing CROs in India in the area of agrochemicals and pest control. Today RLS caters to over 300 of the world's leading MNCs in agrochemicals and household insecticides, spanning 4 continents. With a firm commitment to quality, RLS is gradually expanding into other verticals, and is the embodiment of its philosophy, 'Excellence through Innovation'. To learn more, visit A LifeScience R&D Company (rosslifescience).



About Yanco Ltd

Yanco Ltd, established in 1996 in Liverpool, UK, develop, manufacture and distribute innovative, sustainable and affordable insecticide and repellent products that help combat a range of diseases over 5 continents. With a global client base of multinational enterprises, leading brand owners and private label retailers, Yanco has a commitment to quality and innovation, and is trusted by market leading clients to supply the right products at the right time. To learn more, visit .



