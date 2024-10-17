(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Home and Garden Products B2C Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 44.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.5%

during the forecast period. Rise in spending and penetration

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of omnichannel retailing. However,

criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead cost

poses a challenge - Key market players include Amazon Inc., BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Home Depot Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home And Garden Products B2C E-Commerce Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Home And Garden Products B2C E-Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 44989.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries China, US, Japan, UK, and France Key companies profiled Amazon Inc., BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Home Depot Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Omnichannel retailing is a modern business strategy that enables manufacturers to sell their home and garden products through both physical stores and online platforms. The online channel includes company websites and popular e-commerce sites. Consumers seek product information and new releases online, making it essential for companies to maintain a strong online presence. While physical stores remain important, online sales channels broaden market reach and brand awareness. This strategy allows vendors to sell to a larger customer base beyond geographical limitations. Factors such as evolving shopping habits, changing online purchasing behavior, and the increasing number of digital customers, particularly millennials, fuel the adoption of online retailing. Retailers like Lowes and Bed Bath and Beyond have embraced this trend, leading to a substantial increase in online sales for home and garden products. This shift to omnichannel retailing is expected to significantly boost the growth of the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market during the forecast period.



The Home and Garden Products B2C E-Commerce market is thriving with trends like Smart Home and Smart Wearables leading the way. E-commerce expansion continues as more consumers prefer Online Shopping. E-commerce platforms are expanding their offerings with Online Sales in Niche Markets. Social media marketing is key for reaching customers, and Subscription Services are popular for Beauty, Fashion, Food, and more. Direct-to-Consumer Brands are growing, offering Return Policies for customer satisfaction. Home Decor, Home Improvement Products, and Garden Products are in demand, with Plant-based Products, Gluten-free Foods, Organic Cosmetics, and Household Essentials also popular. 5G technology enhances the shopping experience, and Easy Payment Options and Cash on Delivery cater to various customer preferences. Overall, Ecommerce is a significant part of Online Spending, driven by Smartphone Penetration.



Inefficiencies in logistics management, including inadequate postal addresses and complex delivery issues, pose significant challenges for the Home and Garden Products B2C E-Commerce Market. These complications increase overhead costs and erode profit margins. The absence of standardized delivery services can also harm a company's brand image, leading to a shrinking customer base. International retailers from the US and Western European countries experience substantial losses due to these problems. To mitigate these issues, e-retailers can collaborate with reputable third-party logistic providers. This partnership streamlines product distribution, reducing labor costs and preserving profit margins. In the event of complications, the logistics providers assume responsibility for resolution. These factors may hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

.



In the Home and Garden Products B2C e-commerce market, smart home and wearables are growing trends. E-commerce expansion continues, with more people shopping online. E-commerce platforms offer various sales methods, including online and subscription services. Beauty, fashion, food, and household essentials dominate the market. Customer experience is key, with niche markets catering to specific needs. Social media marketing drives sales, while return policies ensure customer loyalty. Direct-to-Consumer brands thrive, offering unique products and easy payment options. Home decor, improvement products, and garden products are popular categories. Plant-based products, gluten-free foods , and organic cosmetics are on the rise. With 5G technology, online spending is expected to increase. Cash on delivery and easy payment options cater to diverse customer preferences. Smartphone penetration fuels e-commerce growth.

This home and garden products b2c e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Home decor

1.2 Home improvement products 1.3 Others



2.1 Commercial 2.2 Household



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Home decor-

The Home and Garden Products B2C e-commerce market is thriving, with consumers increasingly preferring the convenience of shopping online for their home improvement needs. This market segment experiences consistent growth due to the wide range of offerings, competitive pricing, and ease of access. Retailers focus on providing excellent customer service and user-friendly websites to attract and retain customers. Homeowners and renters alike turn to e-commerce platforms for their furniture , appliances, and decor purchases, making this a lucrative business opportunity.

The Home and Garden Products B2C E-Commerce market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of online spending and high smartphone penetration. Consumers now prefer the convenience of shopping for home decor, home improvement products, household essentials, and garden products online. E-commerce expansion has led to easy payment options, return policies, and cash on delivery, making online shopping more accessible. The consumer goods industry is witnessing a shift towards plant-based products, gluten-free foods, and organic cosmetics . Technology is also playing a crucial role with the integration of 5G technology, smart home devices, and smart wearables. Niche markets are being catered to through direct-to-consumer brands, subscription services, and social media marketing. The focus is on enhancing the customer experience, making online sales a preferred choice for home and garden products.

The Home and Garden Products B2C E-Commerce market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing trend of online spending and the high smartphone penetration rate. Consumers now prefer the convenience of shopping for home decor, home improvement products, and garden supplies online. Cash on delivery and easy payment options cater to the diverse needs of both commercial and household customers. The market encompasses a wide range of products, from home décor and household essentials to garden products, plant-based goods, gluten-free foods, and organic cosmetics. The integration of 5G technology and the rise of smart home and wearable device are expected to revolutionize the shopping experience. E-commerce expansion continues to drive sales, with e-commerce platforms offering a seamless online shopping experience, customer-centric policies, and niche market targeting. Social media marketing and subscription services are also key strategies for reaching and retaining customers. Beauty, fashion, food, and direct-to-consumer brands are popular categories in the home and garden products market. A strong return policy and excellent customer service are essential for building customer loyalty. Overall, the market is poised for continued growth and innovation.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Home Decor



Home Improvement Products

Others

End-user



Commercial

Household

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



