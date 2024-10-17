Oxipital AI To Showcase Cutting-Edge Visual AI Inspection Solutions At The Global Produce And Floral Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxipital AI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence-driven visual inspection technologies, will unveil its advanced Visual AI at the Global Produce and Floral Show held in Atlanta at the Georgia World Center on October 18 – 19 in booth BC 1212. The event will provide produce processors and manufacturers with a firsthand look at how AI-enabled vision systems can revolutionize quality control, optimize production, and reduce operational costs.

Oxipital AI's visual AI inspection solutions identify and classify defects at any production stage to optimize quality, reduce waste, and improve margins. This all-in-one system is easily integrated and can replace manual quality control tasks, performing high-reliability defect detection on 100 percent of items produced at full production rates.

Attendees visiting the Oxipital AI booth will experience the company's state-of-the-art AI-powered vision system as it detects, measures, and classifies various produce products and defects with precision. This system showcases its potential to enhance quality assurance and boost yield for produce processors.

In addition to the live demonstrations, visitors will be able to engage with the company's actionable insights platform. Designed to provide manufacturers with real-time and historical production data, the platform empowers users to make data-driven decisions and improve production efficiency across the supply chain.

"We are thrilled to participate in this event and present Oxipital AI's groundbreaking AI vision capabilities to the produce industry," said Harley Green, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Oxipital AI. "We have successfully assisted numerous produce companies across North America in increasing their yield and quality while reducing their reliance on human labor to optimize operational efficiency. We are eager to engage with growers, processors, and machine builders to better understand their challenges and discuss how we can support them in achieving their goals."

The Global Produce and Floral Show is the premier event for professionals in the fresh produce and floral industry, attracting thousands of buyers and sellers from around the globe. Oxipital AI's participation highlights the growing importance of AI technology in enhancing production processes and ensuring the highest quality standards.

For more information about Oxipital AI's Visual AI platform and actionable insights solution, visit or contact Harley Green ([email protected] ).

About Oxipital AI:

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and product inspection in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at .

Media Contact:

Julie Collura

Director of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Oxipital AI

