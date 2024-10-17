71St Session Of WHO's Regional Committee Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The World Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Balkhi said on Thursday that the slogan of the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean reflects the strong commitment to work together to ensure that every person in the region enjoys the fundamental human rights to life and health.

This came in a press after conclusion of the session, which was held under the slogan (Health without Borders Solidarity for Equitable Access to in the Eastern Mediterranean Region) in the Qatari capital, Doha, which began last Monday.

Dr. Balkhi explained that the theme of this session reflects the strong commitment of all Member States to the enjoyment of the fundamental human rights of every person in the region, including life and health, regardless of his (her) location, nationality, or economic or social affiliation.

Dr. Balkhi has pointed out that from the 12-month war in the Gaza Strip to the conflicts in Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen and the long-standing crises in Afghanistan, Somalia, and other countries, the region is facing unacceptable and unimaginable tragedy and suffering.

She explained that the Regional Committee is the main governing body of WHO in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and that this annual session was a crucial opportunity for leaders and policymakers from Member States to join partner organizations and WHO experts in considering key issues.

Dr. Balkhi stated that emergencies and other challenges were discussed, in addition to celebrating the many successes achieved in each country and in many different areas of public health, starting from the tremendous growth achieved by the Regional Healthy Cities Program to some of the outstanding achievements in combating infectious diseases such as hepatitis C, leprosy and malaria.

She expressed her pleasure at being able to present the organization's main strategic plans for work in the region, including a new regional strategic implementation plan and three significant initiatives.

Dr. Balkhi has confirmed that the strategic implementation plan will guide "our work with countries over the next four years, while the major initiatives will help accelerate progress in three areas."

She noted that the three areas are expanding access to essential medicines, vaccines, and medical products, investing in improving the preparation, recruitment, and retention of the health workforce in the region, and intensifying public health work on substance abuse.

Dr. Balkhi indicated that the deliberations addressed health issues, new implementation framework for trauma care in humanitarian settings, a new regional action plan to promote mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies. This plan will work to address the deadly threat of antimicrobial resistance in the region and harness the power of digital technology to improve health information systems and health care.

For his part, WHO's director of the emergency program in the region, Dr. Richard Brennan, said, "We call for peace. However, we have yet to make significant progress or stop the fire. However, we always try to reach those who need help, whether in Gaza, Sudan, or Lebanon."

He noted that another issue is addressing disease outbreaks. Approximately 181,000 children in Gaza have been vaccinated against polio. Additionally, there has been a comprehensive vaccination campaign in Lebanon to combat cholera, along with training for hospitals in Lebanon before the conflict on how to manage shock, trauma, and severe mass injuries.

The organization's Director of Program Management, Dr. Adham Ismail, said, "I believe that one of the important issues discussed in the regional committee was related to mental health and psychosocial support that accompany conflicts, disputes, and emergencies."

He mentioned that a framework has been prepared for emergencies to integrate mental health into response and psychosocial support for all those suffering from various emergencies in the region.

The session kicked last Monday. The State of Kuwait Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi headed Kuwait's delegation in the session which kicked off last Monday.

