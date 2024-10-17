Gene Therapy Market Size Projected To Reach USD 46.5 Billion By 2030 CAGR Of 22.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gene Therapy Companies Profile 2024

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in support, and ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gene is a functional hereditary unit of life that carries a set of instructions for a particular function. Gene therapy is the advanced treatment applied for cancer, chronic disease, infectious disease, and blood disorders. Gene therapy involves the partial or full replacement of defective genes in a patient's body with healthy ones to treat or prevent disease proliferation. There are two types of gene therapy based on the location of the target gene on a chromosome including somatic gene therapy & germline gene therapy.Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Gene Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 46.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.What are the factors driving the Gene Therapy Market?Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in government support, and ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment drive the growth of the global gene therapy market. On the other hand, high cost of gene therapies restrains the growth to some extent. However, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Gene Therapy Companies:. Gilead Sciences. Orchard Therapeutics.. Bristol-Myers Squibb.. Therapeutics plc. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.. Amgen Inc.. Jazz Pharmaceuticals,. Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech. Adaptimmune. Novartis AG. Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.Gene Therapy market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:On the basis of gene type, the antigen segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly one-fourth of the global gene therapy market. Rise in the prevalence of diseases such as autoimmune diseases & cancer and increase in R&D activities associated with antigen-based gene therapies propel the growth of the segment. The deficiency segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.On the basis of application, the oncological disorders segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global gene therapy market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the prevalence of cancer and availability of diverse gene therapy products that can be used to treat cancer fuel the segment growth.On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global gene therapy market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the facts such as rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, developments in healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of major market players in the province.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 