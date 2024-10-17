Aisqbusiness To Deliver Fully Configured Wordpress Sites With AI-Driven Marketing In Just 48 Hours, Transforming Smes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AISQbusiness promises small business owners a fully configured WordPress site with AI-powered marketing, live in just 48 hours, simplifying success.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --AISQbusiness to Deliver Fully Configured WordPress Sites with AI-Driven Marketing in Just 48 Hours, Transforming SMEsAfter the successful closed beta launch of its cutting-edge marketing automation platform and enabling 200 small business owners to complete their end-to-end AI marketing setups, AISQ is thrilled to announce this week's launch of AISQbusiness. This revolutionary platform will forever change the game for small business owners who want to establish an online presence but struggle with the technical complexities that often stand in their way.AISQbusiness now provides everything non-technical small business owners need to get their websites live and fully functional, with an AI-powered marketing system already in place. From purchasing a domain name to setting up hosting, installing and securing WordPress, configuring premium SEO and design tools, and launching end-to-end AI-driven marketing automation, AISQbusiness will do it all."AISQbusiness will finally eliminate the tech hurdles that prevent so many small businesses from thriving online," said Florin Muresan, CEO of AISQ. "With our system, small business owners will no longer have to navigate the confusing, time-consuming process of setting up a website or managing their digital presence. In just two business days from placing an order, they'll receive full access to a beautifully designed WordPress website, fully configured with the best tools and AI-driven marketing solutions available today."A Game-Changing Solution for Non-Tech EntrepreneursAISQbusiness takes care of every technical challenge that non-tech entrepreneurs often find overwhelming. With one simple order, AISQbusiness will handle:Buying the domain name and connecting it to hostingSetting up nameservers, CPanel, SSL, and cyber protectionInstalling and configuring WordPress, along with a premium paid themeSetting up critical security plugins, such as hack prevention toolsInstalling Elementor PRO to allow for design customizationConfiguring Squirrly SEO for out-of-the-box WordPress SEO excellenceActivating AISQ's Next Level Marketing AI for content creation and weekly marketing activities, including auto-publishing to various platformsReal Results from Real Small Business OwnersAISQ's initial users have already experienced tremendous success with the platform. Early adopters who completed the full automation setup reported that the only actions they needed to take were to approve text and make minor edits-AISQ's Next Level Marketing handled everything else."The feedback has been incredible," said Irina Pogor, Head of AI Products and Marketing at AISQ. "Small business owners are thrilled with the ease and speed of getting their online presence established and their marketing automated. AISQbusiness empowers them to focus on growing their business instead of getting bogged down by tech obstacles."A Complete Online Presence, Delivered in Two Business DaysIn a competitive marketplace, time is of the essence. AISQbusiness guarantees that small business owners will have their WordPress site fully configured, secure, and live in just two business days after placing their order. More than just a website, it comes with an end-to-end AI marketing system that will manage content creation, publishing, and marketing activities on autopilot.AISQbusiness has launched this week, and it already proves to be a game-changer for small businesses looking to establish a professional online presence without the usual headaches of web development and marketing management. 50 Clients have already joined this new service.Small business owners eager to transform their online presence can sign up atAbout AISQAISQ is a leader in AI-driven marketing automation, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. With a suite of 13 software titles and a mission to make marketing simple and effective, AISQ delivers tools and technology that enable businesses to scale without the technical hurdles. The company's vision is to revolutionize how businesses manage their online presence with AI-powered automation.Media Contact:Florin MuresanCEO+44 7425 330730...AISQpress/

Your Marketing Engine

