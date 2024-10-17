Media reports India to establish two nuclear subs with one eye on China

(MENAFN) The Indian has officially approved a significant defense project to construct two nuclear-powered attack submarines, a move that underscores New Delhi's commitment to bolstering its naval capabilities in the face of growing concerns over China's military assertiveness in the region. The project, estimated to cost approximately 450 billion rupees (around $5.4 billion), marks a pivotal development in India's defense strategy.



In addition to the submarines, reports indicate that India has also finalized a deal to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States for an additional $4 billion. This acquisition is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing India’s surveillance and combat capabilities, enabling the country to effectively gather intelligence, monitor adversarial movements over extended distances, and engage targets when necessary.



According to sources cited by the *Times of India*, the newly planned submarines, referred to as SSNs (Ship Submersible, Nuclear), will take an estimated 10 to 12 years to become operational. These submarines will be powered by a 190 MW pressurized light-water reactor and will have a displacement of nearly 10,000 tons. Impressively, around 95% of the construction will be indigenous, with foreign assistance limited to design consultancy.



Initially, India had plans to develop a fleet of six such submarines, but the current approval only covers the first two, with the remaining four expected to receive clearance in the future. These advanced vessels will be equipped with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes to target enemy ships and submarines, as well as land-attack cruise missiles, significantly enhancing India’s maritime strike capabilities.



The ability to build nuclear-powered submarines places India among a select group of nations, including China, France, Russia, and the United States, that possess this advanced military technology. Historically, India has leased nuclear submarines from Russia, returning two after their contractual periods expired in 1998 and 2012. Reports suggest ongoing discussions with Moscow for the lease of another nuclear submarine, highlighting India's strategic focus on strengthening its naval prowess.



As tensions continue to rise in the region, particularly with China asserting its influence, India’s investment in these advanced military platforms is indicative of its commitment to ensuring national security and maintaining a robust defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region. This move is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing India’s defense capabilities, promoting self-reliance in military manufacturing, and positioning itself as a key player in regional security dynamics.

