(MENAFN) In a striking statement during his visit to Moscow for the Economic Days of Burkina Faso forum, Prime Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela accused Ukraine of backing activities in the Sahel region as a strategy to weaken Russia. The Prime Minister's comments came during an interview where he discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts in neighboring Mali, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.



Tambela asserted that Ukraine's support for terrorist groups is aimed specifically at undermining Russian military cooperation with several African nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. He explained that Ukraine's actions are intended to disrupt the stability of these countries and diminish Russia's influence in a region that has been grappling with persistent militant violence for over a decade. "By trying to weaken Russia, there will be an impact on our enemies, which are the terrorists, so we can’t accept that," he stated, emphasizing the interconnectedness of security in the region.



The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of Ukraine focusing on resolving its internal challenges rather than exacerbating issues in Africa. His remarks reflect the broader frustration among West African nations regarding external involvement in their security affairs. In August, Burkina Faso, alongside Mali and Niger, called for United Nations Security Council action against Ukraine. This demand stemmed from accusations that Ukrainian officials had provided intelligence to rebels, leading to an ambush that resulted in the deaths of numerous Malian soldiers and members of the Russian Wagner Group.



The governments of Bamako and Niamey have since severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, viewing its alleged involvement as a direct threat to their national security. Despite these accusations, the Ukrainian government has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that it is not involved in the violence affecting the Sahel region.



As tensions rise, the narrative presented by Tambela highlights the complexities of international relations in Africa, where security, terrorism, and geopolitical strategies intertwine, revealing the challenges that countries face in maintaining stability amid external pressures.

