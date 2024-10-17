'Not Intentional': NC Legislator Hilal Lone On Not Standing During National Anthem At SKICC

“It's not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation. I had no intention to insult the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so. I had valid medical reasons for sitting down,” Lone said, asper news agency KNO.

Earlier, reports said that Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered an inquiry against Hilal Akbar Lone for remaining seated during the national anthem at Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony yesterday

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Omar Abdullah and his council ministers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

