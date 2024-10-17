Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar? All To Know About Mastermind Behind October 7 Attacks - Killed By Israeli Military

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Israeli military killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a firefight in the Palestine enclave, Israeli Foreign Israel Katz said on Thursday.



The Hamas chief was killed after his desperate attempts to keep away from being detected in the Southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed the death of the Hamas chief who ordered the October 7 attack on Israel. Israel Katz said Yahya Sinwar was“eliminated” after completing the process of identifying the body.



The Israeli military, in a statement, said,“After a year-long pursuit, yesterday (Wednesday), October 16, 2024, IDF (military) soldiers from the Southern Command eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organisation, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Describing how the 61-year-old Yahya Sinwar was killed, the Israeli military asserted that dozens of operations carried out by the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) over the last year, and in recent weeks in the area where he was eliminated, restricted Yahya Sinwar's operational movement. Consequently, Yahya Sinwar was pursued by the forces, which led to his elimination.



A drone footage that recorded Yahya Sinwar's last moments shows him 'sitting on a sofa, wounded' in a ruined Gaza apartment with dilapidated walls amid continuous shelling.



According to Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, the military fired an additional shell at the building, following which the building collapsed, which ultimately resulted in his death. Daniel Hagari further noted that Sinwar was found with a bulletproof vest and grenades.