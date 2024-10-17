Netanyahu reportedly agrees on series of potential military targets within Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has reportedly agreed on a series of potential military targets within Iran, as conveyed by Network "A." Although no specific timeline has been outlined for these operations, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already presented a list of targets during a recent security meeting with both Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant.



During these discussions, various strategies for responding to perceived threats from Iran were thoroughly examined. Israeli state has confirmed that a consensus was achieved concerning the method, timing, and scale of any potential retaliation against Iranian provocations.



The backdrop for these deliberations is marked by a sharp increase in hostilities, notably exemplified by a recent missile assault launched by Iran that involved approximately 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel. Iranian officials have characterized this offensive as retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas leader, in Tehran in late July. The attack was also linked to the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, alongside an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general during an Israeli operation in southern Beirut.



In response to the missile attacks, Defense Minister Yoav Galant promised a "deadly, precise, and surprise" military action against Iranian targets. Additionally, some of Netanyahu's allies within the Israeli government have been advocating for strikes specifically targeting Iran's nuclear and oil facilities. However, the Biden administration is reportedly working to minimize the implications of any such actions on these critical infrastructures, recognizing the potential impacts on the global economy and the increased likelihood of regional conflict.



As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to mount, the endorsement of military options represents a pivotal moment in this ongoing confrontation. The decision raises important questions about regional stability and international dynamics, particularly as both nations brace for an unpredictable future and the potential for further military conflict looms large.

