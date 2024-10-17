Iran, Azerbaijan discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector

(MENAFN) Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Tuesday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the sector. During the meeting, Paknejad emphasized the significance of forming a joint working group aimed at accelerating collaboration between the two nations. He highlighted the cultural, historical, and national similarities that exist between Iran and Azerbaijan, noting that these shared attributes could foster closer ties.



Paknejad reiterated that improving relations with neighboring countries is a priority in Iran’s foreign policy, with Azerbaijan holding a special position among its neighbors. He pointed out that the oil and energy sectors are critical areas for developing economic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. Paknejad expressed Iran's readiness to support any initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan to boost cooperation, while also emphasizing the importance of establishing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate such collaboration.



As reported by Shana, Paknejad has instructed the Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trading to take the lead in establishing the Tehran-Baku joint working group. This initiative is expected to enhance communication and coordination between the two countries regarding energy projects.



In response, Mustafayev congratulated Paknejad on his appointment as Oil Minister and acknowledged the extensive relations between the two countries, which he described as having deep historical roots. He explained that the purpose of his visit to Iran was to review the current state of relations and to discuss the implementation of future projects, signaling a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties further.

