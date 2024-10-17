Minister Of Local Development Reviews World Urban Forum Preparations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development, held a meeting on Tuesday to examine the ongoing preparations for the 12th World Urban Forum, scheduled for 4 to 8 November in Cairo.

The meeting included Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo; Khaled Seddik, Chairperson of the Urban Development Fund; and Rania Hedaya, Regional Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program and General Coordinator of the World Urban Forum. Representatives of the ministries of housing, foreign affairs, and culture, and officials from the company responsible for promoting the forum attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the proposed agenda for the WUF, the logistical and organizational arrangements, and the coordination between various ministries and concerned parties.

The meeting also touched on the field visit schedule that the forum's guests will be involved in to learn about the leading Egyptian urban experience and the Egyptian achievements in the urban field over the past period.

The Minister of Local Development stressed the importance of continuous coordination between all ministries and concerned parties to complete all procedures related to hosting the Urban Forum. It sheds light on Egypt's ability to organize and host such top-tier international events and occasions and reflects its civilized image. She noted the importance of proper coordination between the Ministry of Local Development, the Ministry of Housing, the United Nations Program, the rest of the ministries and concerned parties, and the organizing company regarding the schedule of field visits.

During the meeting, Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo, presented a report on the efforts made by the governorate up to this point to host the forum, including improving the efficiency and developing some roads and traffic axes leading to the forum's venue, as well as the proposed field visit routes for the delegations participating in the forum.

Cairo Governor stressed the governorate's keenness to provide the necessary support of the concerned ministries and authorities to prepare the capital for this event. He also reviewed the activities of Cairo Urban Week, which will be held within the framework of the World Urban Forum. He has also addressed the governorate's endeavour to provide some environmentally friendly means of transportation ready for the forum's guests.

Egypt will be the first African country to host the World Urban Forum since the inaugural session in Nairobi, Kenya, and the second Arab country after Abu Dhabi hosted the tenth session. The forum is the first global platform on the international agenda, which is concerned with addressing all aspects, sectors and fields of sustainable urban development.



