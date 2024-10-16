Quantcast To Feature Anna Covert At Breakfast Byte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, Digital Marketer

The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing

The Forbes author will discuss her new book, The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing

- Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert CommunicationNEWYORK, HI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anna Covert, the author of the Forbes publication The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing , will be featured at Quantcast's Breakfast Byte , an educational and networking event.The breakfast presentation will be held on October 17 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Farnsworth Room at the Beekman Hotel in New York.In this session, Anna will discuss what makes for a powerful digital marketer and highlight the solutions, strategies, and questions business owners and marketers need to ask themselves to be successful players in this space.In The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, Anna shares two decades of expertise in helping businesses navigate the complex world of online marketing.She draws on her extensive experience working with industry giants like SunPower and Panasonic to present a comprehensive guide to understanding the digital space, with actionable strategies and practical advice on optimizing marketing spend while driving growth.The core of the book offers a thorough breakdown of the evolving digital landscape, informing readers about critical areas such as selecting the right marketing partners, creating cost-effective campaigns, and avoiding common pitfalls. With each chapter, Anna provides readers with a roadmap for building a strong digital presence that leads to sustainable business success.The book includes real-life examples from her work at Covert Communication , showcasing how businesses of all sizes have applied her strategies to achieve measurable success. Her ethical and transparent approach to marketing helps readers understand the balance between aggressive growth and prudent decision-making.Whether you're a small business owner or an experienced marketer, the book and the presentation offer a wealth of knowledge for crafting impactful digital campaigns that resonate with the right audience at the right time.To support the message of the book and to help readers get the most current ideas about digital marketing, Forbes has published monthly blogs from Anna on digital-related subjects like:“Are We Approaching the End of the Data Age?” and“FOMO and AI: Do You Have Fear of Missing Out?” and more.Extending the message of the book even further, Anna produces a podcast, also called The Covert Code, where she features case studies, best practices, and more for businesses of all types and especially for solar companies (a specialty of Anna and Covert Communication). The podcasts feature clients and high-level marketers and are energetic and entertaining while also being learning experiences.“It is my passion to help businesses navigate the ever-changing world of digital marketing,” stated Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert Communication.“It is important to keep up and to be resolute in managing which ever platforms you employ!”Find out more about Anna, the book, and the podcasts, and speaking engagements at: annacovertABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESAnna Covert is an unstoppable force in marketing and is especially proficient in the digital space. She heads Covert Communication, a full-service advertising & marketing agency that specializes in online marketing but carries out all aspects of both traditional and the latest in marketing trends. As needs arose in aspects of advertising not normally seen under an ad agency umbrella, Anna and her team formulated new ideas and created the platforms to take them to market. These culminated in her recent book: The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing and The Covert Code Podcast.Other services that Anna and her companies provide are:Covert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Arial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reatium – An open-source web platform.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.About QuantcastQuantcast is a pioneer in programmatic advertising and leader in applying AI to the digital advertising landscape. Founded in 2006, the company's mission is to radically simplify advertising on the open internet. Brands and agencies of all sizes use the award-winning Quantcast Advertising Platform to plan, activate, and measure impactful campaigns based on real-time data. Discover more at .###

