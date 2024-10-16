Squarepet Premium Pet Nutrition Soon Available At Petpros Retail Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available in 18 Locations Across the Pacific Northwest

- Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading brand in premium pet nutrition , is pleased to announce its new partnership with PetPros, making its high-quality pet food products will soon be available in all 18 of PetPros' retail locations in Washington. This exciting partnership will bring SquarePet's science-based, veterinarian-formulated pet nutrition to more pet owners who are seeking healthier, balanced diets for their pets.

PetPros, known for its commitment to providing premium pet products and personalized service, is a natural fit for SquarePet's mission to deliver superior nutrition for dogs and cats. SquarePet offers a range of pet food products developed with the expertise of veterinary professionals, using only the finest ingredients to support the health and well-being of pets.

"We're thrilled to partner with PetPros and expand our reach into the Pacific Northwest," said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of SquarePet. "PetPros' focus on customer education and high-quality pet care aligns perfectly with SquarePet's values. We look forward to providing their customers with the premium nutrition their pets deserve."

SquarePet's product line includes solutions for a variety of dietary needs, including limited-ingredient diets, grain-inclusive formulas, and high-protein options, all designed to promote optimal health and longevity for pets.

Pet owners in Washington can soon find SquarePet products in PetPros locations, giving them convenient access to some of the best pet nutrition available in the market.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at .



