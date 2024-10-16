Skanska's Downtown Houston Office Tower Earns LEED Platinum Sustainable Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

View from Discovery Green Park

Summit tenant space

Lobby space

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skanska, a global leader in development and construction, announced today that its 1550 on the Green Class A trophy tower in Downtown Houston has been awarded LEED® Platinum V4 certification. LEED (Leadership in and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.The distinction for the trophy tower, which is located on Discovery Green park and recognized as one of Houston's most sustainable office buildings, marks the 12th Platinum certification of a Skanska-developed project in the United States – joining notable developments such as 2+U in Seattle, WA, 121 Seaport in Boston, MA, plus Beverly Hills' first LEED Platinum office building 9000 Wilshire."We are pleased to continue growing the number of LEED Platinum-certified commercial properties across the Skanska family of commercial assets – a significant achievement for the tower and one that Skanska never takes for granted," said Brandon Hendricks, manager for Skanska USA Commercial Development in Houston. "Sustainable development is at the forefront of our company's corporate pillars, and this fifth LEED Platinum designation in Houston further speaks to how seriously we take that commitment with each and every project upon which we break ground.”The Discovery Green high-rise, renamed the Norton Rose Fulbright Tower at 1550 Lamar earlier this year, achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work. To round out its health and wellness programming the building is in pursuit of WELL Platinum, WiredScore® Platinum, and Fitwel® certifications. Its current tenants include international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, along with global management consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and Houston-based litigation and arbitration law firm Hicks Johnson. Both will take occupancy in 2025.“The work of innovative building projects like 1550 on the Green is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC.“Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health. Because of [partners like] Skanska, we are increasing the number of green buildings and getting closer to USGBC's goal to outpace conventional buildings, while being environmentally and socially responsible and improving quality of life for generations to come.”Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. More than 111,857 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 12 billion square feet of construction space in all 50 states and in more than 186 countries and territories. (Note: These numbers are dynamic. Please visit USGBC's Statistics page for most recent statistics).For additional information, please contact:Stuart Rosenberg, Public Content, 713.524.2800, ...Jonathan Babin, Public Content, 713.524.2800, ...Alicia Jones, Skanska, 703.835.2762, ...About SkanskaSkanska uses knowledge & foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies. We operate in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Skanska in the U.S. is headquartered in New York City with 29 offices around the country. In 2022, construction in the U.S. generated $6.9 billion in revenue, and as a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $3.5 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 28,000 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to transforming how buildings and communities are designed, built and operated to create thriving, healthy, equitable and resilient places that advance human and environmental wellbeing. USGBC leads market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

