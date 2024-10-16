Gas Reserves In Ukrainian Underground Storage Facilities Reach 12.8 Bcm - Expro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 15, natural reserves in Ukraine's underground storage facilities exceeded 12.8 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Such calculations are provided by Consulting , Ukrinform reports.

“Natural gas reserves in Ukrainian UGS facilities exceeded 12.8 bcm as of October 15, according to ExPro data. At the beginning of last week (October 7), the volume of injected into Ukrainian storage facilities reached its highest level since the beginning of the year - 32.8 mcm,” the report says.

ExPro noted that in addition to high production, the growth of injection volumes is also facilitated by relatively high gas supplies to Ukraine - 11 mcm per day. All natural gas purchased by Naftogaz of Ukraine from Europe is pumped into the customs warehouse.



In addition, re-exports of gas from Ukrainian storage facilities have stabilized at 1.1 mcm per day, which is significantly lower than imports.

Naftogaz Group produces more than 11 bcm of gas over nine months

“Given the continuation of the injection season and stable purchases by Naftogaz, the government's plan of 13.2 bcm of gas in storage by November 1 is realistic, and the accumulation of resources for the winter is going according to plan,” the report says.

As reported, the readiness of residential buildings in Ukraine for winter is over 99%, with more than 18,000 boiler houses and 4,800 central heating stations at the stage of readiness to supply heat.

