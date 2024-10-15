China Tells Israel 'Humanitarian Disasters' In Gaza Must End: State Media

his handout picture provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), shows people at the site of an Israeli air strike around tents for displaced people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip early on October 14, 2024 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Wang Yi on Monday told his Israeli counterpart that "humanitarian disasters" in Gaza should end, state said.

"Humanitarian disasters in Gaza should not continue and...countering violence with violence cannot truly address the legitimate concerns of all parties," Wang told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz during a phone call, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"The Chinese side believes that renewed conflict and turmoil in the region serves the interests of no one," Wang added.

Beijing also "hopes that all parties will act cautiously to avoid falling into a vicious circle amid tension between Israel and Iran", Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

He called for "immediate, complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages".

The war in Gaza has killed, according to the health ministry in the territory, 42,289 people, the majority civilians. The UN has described the figures as reliable.

Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory by land, air and sea, displacing almost all of its civilian population of 2.4 million people at least once in the past year.

After almost a year of cross-border fire over the Gaza war, Israel on September 23 launched an intense air campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah's south and east Lebanon strongholds, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs.

The escalation has killed more than 1,300 people, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

China said earlier this month that it had evacuated 215 of its nationals from Lebanon.

Beijing has also repeatedly called for peace talks to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

In July, the country brokered a "national unity" deal between Hamas, Fatah, and other Palestinian organisations to rule Gaza together after the war.