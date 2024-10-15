Ministry Assesses Red Meat Industry Challenges To Boost Competitiveness, Market Fairness

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and is thoroughly evaluating the competitive dynamics of the red meat to address sector challenges and promote a healthier environment, according to ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi.

Barmawi said the move aims to foster fair competition and create a more balanced market structure, noting that the ministry's Competitiveness Directorate is currently conducting a thorough assessment of the red meat sector, with particular focus on structural and legislative aspects.

“Our goal is to identify the barriers hindering competitiveness and offer recommendations to improve market conditions,” Barmawi said.

The spokesperson also noted that the Competitiveness Directorate addressed 82 cases across various economic and service sectors, including complaints, mergers, and consultations related to competitiveness issues in the first nine months of this year.

Agricultural economist Mahmoud Jawdat told The Jordan Times over the phone that improving competitiveness in the red meat sector requires a multi-faceted approach.

“Addressing structural, regulatory, and market challenges is crucial. Lowering entry barriers for new producers and suppliers, while enhancing infrastructure for production, processing, and distribution, can significantly reduce costs,” he added.

Mohammed Farouq, an employee at a local meat production group, stressed the need for more strict oversight to prevent monopolistic practices that often lead to price increases for consumers.

Farouq also said that regulatory reforms, alongside infrastructure improvements, are essential for ensuring the sustainability of the sector.